Hailey Bieber is owning her look.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old model stepped out in Beverley Hills, rocking a jacket that just days earlier Kendall Jenner was mocked online for wearing.

Bieber was spotted shopping at a Saint Laurent Boutique, wearing a puffy black leather bomber jacker that retails for $7,750 from Loewe.

Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

She paired the jacket with light denim jeans and brown loafers, accessorizing with gold hoops and rectangular black sunglasses.

Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Earlier this week, Jenner shared photos from her recent trip to Aspen, and in them she rocked a green version of the Loewe jacket, but the response from fans wasn’t so hot.

A number of commenters on the Instagram post likened the shape of the jacket to “testicles,” while others compared it to large breasts.

“That jacket looks like it was made for Dolly Parton,” one person wrote, while another joked, “Those are some heavy hangers.”

One person also said it looked like a “sexy sofa cushion.”

Others, though, complimented the jacket, calling it “beautiful” and “shaggy.”