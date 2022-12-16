“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes has debuted his first solo song, ‘No Horse To Ride’, which will air in the mid-season finale of the hit show.

Grimes, who plays Navy Seal Kayce Dutton on the Paramount series, wrote the new tune with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and is also credited with percussion and acoustic guitar on the Dave Cobb produced track.

Grimes shared his emotional feelings about his new track in a statement released today, “I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet,” said Grimes. “To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Luke Grimes – “No Horse To Ride” cover art. — Taylor Sheridan/Mercury Nashville

The actor is no stranger to music making, he grew up playing music in his father’s church. The actor also played drums for Los Angeles-based alt-country band Mitchells Folly, who released their debut album, Whirlwind, in 2008. He is also credited as a writer on the 2012 Jesse Cole song “Reckless Road,” which was written for the 2012 pilot episode of a show called “Outlaw Country”.

“No Horse To Ride” is the first song on Grimes’ forthcoming project with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb. The song is slated to play in the mid-season finale of “Yellowstone” which airs on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.

You can listen to “No Horse To Ride” here.