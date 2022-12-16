Brittney Griner is thankful to be free.

After being released from Russia last week since being detained in February, Griner posted a passionate Instagram post this Friday, thanking everyone who had a role in freeing her, including President Biden.

READ MORE: Brittney Griner Released From Russian Custody In Prisoner Swap

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you,” vowed the WNBA player. “I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home.”

Griner also made sure to give gratitude to her friends and family who stood by her side during such tough and chaotic last few months.

“I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA,” stated the Griner.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Among Canadian Celebrities, Journalists Barred From Entering Russia

The WNBA player expressed how much her faith helped her persevere, “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Brittney ended the emotional post on a commitment to continue playing for the WNBA: “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”