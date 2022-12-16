The people of Canada owe Alicia Keys an apology.

ET Canada’s own Keshia Chanté sat down to talk with the music superstar and offered a big sorry for an incident at a show in Vancouver back in September.

While Keys was walking down the aisle, performing her hit “Empire State of Mind”, a woman reached out, grabbing the back of the singer’s neck, and pulling her to give his a big kiss on the cheek.

“I want to apologize for all Canadians!” Chanté said.

“Was that Vancouver?” Keys asked, before joking, “Y’all do need to apologize. Honestly, Canada. I mean, I’m not sure I’mma come back now.”

The singer went on, laughing, “The craziest part is she’s probably watching. God bless you, sending you love. Don’t touch me again, please, but I love you.”

Recalling the kiss itself, Key said, “I was like, ‘No!'”

“We just survived the pandemic!” Chanté joked. “Did we learn nothing?”

“In my head. I was like, you know, it’s okay. God got me,” Keys said. “I’m all right. I am all right. It’s fine. It’s all right.”

Also during their chat, Chanté asked the singer about her marriage to rapper and producer Swizz Beatz, which has lasted more than 12 years now, pointing out, “It’s hard to do, sis.”

“Thank you for recognizing, thank you for noticing!” Keys told her. “Thank you for giving me energy and giving us energy and love!”

She continued, “I think so many times you have relationships with people that maybe don’t fully understand you or don’t really understand the circumstances or things like that. So I think there’s so much that we can really relate. And also we’ve always just been so transparent and really just, like, connected and we have great, great communication, which for me has always been the best.”

The singer admitted that she hasn’t always been the best communicator, telling Chanté, “That’s something that I that I think about a lot and I work on a lot.“

Asked if communication is the secret to her long marriage, Keys said, “The communication is it! I think real talk it is, I think right away if anything feels funny, you got to address it. You got to talk about it. You can’t fester in it, you can’t wait two more years. I think that communication piece is everything. And have fun!”

Chanté joked, “And you got to be careful with artists, too, because they’ll put it in a song.”

Last month, Keys released her first-ever Christmas album, Santa Baby, and Chanté wanted to know what took her so long.

“I also can’t believe that has been the whole time that I’ve never done a holiday album,” the singer admitted.

She continued, “I just felt it felt like a good time. It felt like there was some space to create it. I felt like we had a good idea about what I wanted to do, how I wanted to do it. And I was on tour and I was able to kind of snatch some days. So it was fun. It was fun. It felt good even though it was July and I was like, ‘This is a little strange.’ It actually felt satisfying. I would leave the studio, be like, ‘This feels strangely good.'”

Keys also talked up the appeal of Christmas music, and the songs on the album, which include a mix of new tracks and covers of classics, including “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Favourite Things”.

“I think that’s kind of what happens with these songs, you know, they’re so great and they’re classics and they make you have memories,” she said. “It’s just, it’s so much attached to it that it feels really good. And then I was able to write some new ones as well so that it gave some different vibes.”

Asked how she picked which classic songs to record, Keys said, “I just went straight for my favourites.“

