King Charles III dances at a pre-Chanukah reception hosted on site for Holocaust survivors at the JW3 Community Centre on December 16, 2022 in London, England.

King Charles III is dancing away any problems amid the ongoing controversy surrounding that “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary.

The monarch headed to JW3 — a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London — on Friday as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah.

Charles looked like he was having a blast as he danced to the Hora with members of the community centre during the annual pre-Chanukah reception for Holocaust survivors who attend the centre regularly for social and education programmes.

During the visit, His Majesty also had the chance to learn more about the centre’s work, hearing from those who take part in its programmes, as well as meeting the volunteers who dedicate their time to delivering the centre’s range of activities: https://t.co/eDwEFup6cJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 16, 2022

During his visit, His Majesty met young people taking part in some of the programmes offered by JW3, as well as chatting to volunteers and greeting students from a local school who were wrapping gifts for those within the surrounding community for both Chanukah and Christmas.

Charles’ latest engagement came as he continues to remain silent on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial new documentary, that has seen the couple open up about their royal exit.

In the final and last three episodes that have just been released, Harry claimed “it was terrifying” when his brother William allegedly screamed and shouted at him during the “Sandringham Summit” meeting with Charles and the Queen regarding him and Meghan stepping down.

Harry recalled, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” among multiple other allegations made against the royals.

