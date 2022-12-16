Kelly Clarkson is getting her game on.
The musician is set to host the 12th annual NFL Honors by Invisalign awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.
The show recognizes the top players, plays and moments in the year including Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign. Clarkson’s appearance marks the show’s first time being hosted by a woman.
READ MORE: Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Debut Live Version Christmas Single ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’
Former hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O’Brien.
Aside from awards, there will also be performances by top artists at the show.
The full list of awards to be presented at the show are as follows:
AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Best Moment of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 delivered with Uber Eats
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson For Loretta Lynn Tribute Duet
NFL Honors by Invisalign airs on Feb. 9.