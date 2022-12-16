Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson is getting her game on.

The musician is set to host the 12th annual NFL Honors by Invisalign awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

The show recognizes the top players, plays and moments in the year including Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign. Clarkson’s appearance marks the show’s first time being hosted by a woman.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Debut Live Version Christmas Single ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’

Former hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O’Brien.

Aside from awards, there will also be performances by top artists at the show.

The full list of awards to be presented at the show are as follows:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 delivered with Uber Eats

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson For Loretta Lynn Tribute Duet

NFL Honors by Invisalign airs on Feb. 9.