Janet Jackson is giving more fans the chance to get together again.
On Friday, the singer announced that she is adding more dates to her “Together Again” North American tour, featuring Ludacris as a special guest.
The four new dates include extra shows in Florida, Atlanta and New York, as well as a new show in Allentown, Pen.
Jackson will also be making a stop at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on May 23.
The “Together Again” tour celebrates her 50th anniversary in entertainment, along with the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope, and 30th anniversary of janet.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Sun Apr 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Wed Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed May 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Thu May 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date
Bolded dates are newly added