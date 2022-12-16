Ngozi Fulani has received her due apology from Queen Elizabeth’s lady in waiting Lady Susan Hussey.

Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked the black charity founder where she is really from at a charity event at Buckingham Palace in November.

Buckingham Palace now confirms that the two had a “warm and understanding” conversation at the Palace, in which Hussey personally issued an apology to Fulani for the antagonizing moment this Friday morning.

READ MORE: Kensington Palace Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Comments Made By Prince William’s Godmother To Charity Boss Ngozi Fulani: ‘Racism Has No Place In Our Society’

Lady Susan Hussey recently resigned from her role of the royal household after Buckingham Palace criticized her remarks to Fulani as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

A joint statement was released this Friday after the two met again, stating: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani. Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.”

The statement continued to acknowledge the extremely inappropriate manner in which Fulani was spoken to, “Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

READ MORE: Prince William’s Godmother Apologizes And Steps Aside From Royal Duties After Making ‘Offensive’ And ‘Unacceptable’ Comments To Charity Boss Ngozi Fulani

The statement asks for the media storm to now quiet down around the two of them, “Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both. They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, cooperation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.

Buckingham Palace also says that they will make a significant effort to continue to “focus on inclusion and diversity” and “examine what can be learnt from Sistah Space.”

Sistah Space is Fulani’s charity dedicated to helping women and families of domestic abuse while also considering the cultural undertones behind the victims.