It’s a daddy-daughter hangout.

Tobey Maguire stepped out at the “Babylon” Global Premiere Screening in Los Angeles with his 16-year-old daughter Ruby Sweetheart in tow.

The actor dressed for the occasion in a classic black tuxedo while his daughter rocked a black minidress with a red leather jacket.

READ MORE: + ADD SHORTCUT Why Tobey Maguire’s Ex Jennifer Meyer Calls Their Breakup ‘The Most Beautiful Experience Of My Life’

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Maguire shares Ruby and 13-year-old Otis Tobias with his ex Jennifer Meyer. The two were married in 2007, but announced their separation in 2016.

The actor is typically secretive about his private life, keeping it separate from his public life, but made a rare comment after Ruby’s birth in 2007.

“I love being a dad!” he told People. “I love my daughter…yeah, it’s definitely amazing! It’s like everybody says, all the clichés are true-it’s indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don’t really get it until you’re there.”

READ MORE: Sam Raimi Won’t Direct Another Spider-Man Movie Unless Tobey Maguire Stars Or ‘He’d Break My Neck’

He stars in “Babylon” alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, and Eric Roberts.

“Babylon” hits theatres on Dec. 23.