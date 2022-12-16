James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel is already raking in the big bucks.

According to Deadline, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which debuted with early previews on Thursday, has already pulled in $50.4 million at the overseas box office in just two days.

That figure doesn’t include receipts from Canada or the U.S., and also omits the $23.5 million earned in China since previews began there on Wednesday.

Despite strong interest in China, the situation in the country surrounding the end of the zero-COVID policy has resulted in estimates of a $100 million opening weekend, less than earlier predictions.

Numbers from Korea, where it has earned $9.7 million so far, were also not included in the overseas numbers.

IMAX screenings, which command a premium ticket price, were also delivering strong attendance, including in France, where it was the second-biggest opening ever in IMAX.

Box office returns for North America have not yet been released, though estimates are pegging its opening weekend at up to $200 million or more.

The original “Avatar” opened at just $77 million domestically in December 2009, but held strong for weeks on end, earning $750 million by the end of its run, with $2.79 billion worldwide. Re-releases helped the film reach $2.92 billion, making it the most successful film of all time.