Sherri Shepherd is getting the surprise of her life.

On Friday’s episode of “Sherri”, the hostess was visited by none other than Janet Jackson.

“I’m crying … the tears keep coming. I cannot believe that you are here. Are you real? Is this a hologram or is it Janet Jackson? Are you real? How is it possible that you’re here? How did you get here?” she said.

READ MORE: Sherri Shepherd Recreates Memorable Moment From ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ In Honour Of The Gift Oprah Sent Her

Shepherd wasn’t shy about her admiration for the singer, who she said “inspired” her.

“You have inspired me … I sat outside your first concert at Blockbuster or Warehouse Records trying to get tickets … I sit outside your house when you lived in Encino all night,” recalled the actress. “When you came out the gate and you saw all of those people screaming, that was me. You have inspired me for so many years and you are so absolutely amazing.”

Sherri Shepherd and Janet Jackson – Photo: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

Sherri Shepherd and Janet Jackson – Photo: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

That wasn’t the only surprise Jackson had in store for the talk show hostess, as she brought her a gift as well.

“I brought you a little gift. [Janet hands Sherri a gift bag. Sherri takes out concert t-shirt from bag.] In April, I’m kicking off my Together Again tour and I wanted to invite you to the first show. If you want to come,” she revealed.

READ MORE: Sherri Shepherd Reveals Barbara Walters Advised Her To Change Her Voice During ‘The View’

Shepherd was ecstatic, even offering to dance during the show.

“I heard that you’re looking for people to dance with you on some of your shows. Can I do the one where you bring somebody on stage, and you do the straddle thing? If you need back up, I’ll stand in. I’ll do that for you,” she joked.