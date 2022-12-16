Janet Jackson’s five-year-old son, Eissa, has yet to fully grasp just how famous his mom is.

The “All For You” singer’s little boy hasn’t quite “put it together” when it comes to piecing together her iconic status and musical talent.

“I think his friends are starting to put it together for him,” the singer told “Today” Friday morning while appearing on the show to discuss her upcoming “Together Again” tour this spring.

“Because I’ve kept him away from it, actually,” she explained.

The 56-year-old music icon welcomed Eissa in January of 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

While Jackson remains passionate about her career, it’s certainly taken a backseat in recent years due to motherhood. However, part of the growth that’s occurred throughout her decades-long career includes becoming a mother.

The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker confirmed on Friday that “there will be new music” ready before she hits the road for her first tour in nearly four years.

The iconic @JanetJackson is here! She’s talking all about her upcoming #TogetherAgainTour, reveals there is new music on the way, and shares a heartfelt moment with our very own @SheinelleJones 🌟 pic.twitter.com/lQvqZhJII8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2022

Jackson previously mentioned that new music was on the way in her July/August cover story for Essence magazine.

“There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. There’s so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama,” she said.

In February, a source told People that Jackson has gained a whole new perspective thanks to motherhood.

“While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion,” the insider said at the time. “She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life.”

Although Jackson mainly keeps Eissa out of the spotlight, she revealed in February 2020, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, that he “loves music” and was even gifted a drum kit from Questlove, noting that he’d been practicing among other instruments and music lessons.