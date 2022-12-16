Adam Rodriguez is the latest star to join Jenna Ortega in “Winter Spring Summer or Fall”, an upcoming romantic-drama for The Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA).

Canadian actor and Ortega’s “Wednesday” co-star, Percy Hynes White, is also on board of the new project being helmed by “Holidate” and “About Fate” writer, Tiffany Paulsen, marking her debut feature film.

The new flick, which Ortega also serves as an executive producer on, is being described as “Before Sunrise” meets “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”, as per Deadline. The story will follow two teens, portrayed by Ortega and Hynes White, “on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year,” according to the outlet.

Rodriguez, who currently stars in “Criminal Minds: Evolution” for Paramount+ as the “brainy and charismatic brawny fan favourite Luke Alvez,” is set to play Ortega’s father in the film.

The actor has also starred in “CSI: Miami” and “Criminal Minds” and was an executive producer on numerous projects including HBO’s “The Real Magic Mike”, a spinoff of the original Steven Soderberg film, which Rodriguez starred in opposite Channing Tatum. He’s also hitting the big screen in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” on Feb, 10, 2023.

MPCA is known for having produced many successful rom-coms, including the new No. 1 Lindsay Lohan- led Netflix holiday film “Falling for Christmas” and “The Princess Switch” trilogy led by Vanessa Hudgens.