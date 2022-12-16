Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a sweet family outing at a Los Angeles aquarium.

In a photo shared to the “Baywatch” actress’ Instagram page, her hubby, who dons a black hat and coat, is seen holding their 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in his arms while Chopra stands next to them wearing a white toque and sweater. In the pic, Malti’s face is covered with a white heart emoji as the couple have chosen to mainly keep her out of the limelight.

The bundled up family is captured in front of a large tank featuring a floating jellyfish in the background.

On Thursday, Chopra captioned the photo, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love.”

The actress’ post comes shortly after she and Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, in which they each shared heartfelt tributes to one another.