Sharon Osbourne appears to be out of the woods.

On Saturday, her son Jack Osbourne shared the news that his mom had been released from hospital after suffering a serious health scare on the set of a TV show.

TMZ had reported that EMS workers responded to a “medical call” on Friday evening from a shoot at Glen Tavern in Santa Paula, Cal., which has previously been featured on the show “Ghost Adventurers”.

A manager at the tavern also confirmed that there had been an “emergency” on the set. Sharon was taken to Santa Paula Hospital.

Details about Sharon’s condition and the nature of the emergency remained vague, but her son took to his Instagram Story to set a few things straight.

“Ok here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE of @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha,” he wrote.

He continued, “Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Along with her own health scare, Sharon has also been taking care of husband Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and has faced other health issues in recent years.