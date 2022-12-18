Andy Lassner is honouring Stephen Boss.

On Saturday, the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer shared an Instagram post in memory of the late DJ known as tWitch, who died by suicide last week at age 40.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers The ‘Love And Laughter’ She Shared With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss In Touching New Tribute

“So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch,” Lassner wrote. “Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him.”

He added, “The thing is – it’s all true. It’s all real.”

“Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves,” the producer continued. “They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was. He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were ‘important’. He did it for everybody.”

Lassner went on, “He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life. And the thing is if you met him just once – you felt that feeling. That light. That’s why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer.”

READ MORE: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Connie Posts Tribute To Late Son: ‘Your Mother Loves You To Eternity And Beyond’

He also wrote about Boss’ apparent personal struggles, which led him to take his own life.

“There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying,” Lassner wrote. “He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever. So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame.

Finally, he said, “The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us. Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do. And that’s enough. It’s more than enough.”

Boss first came to prominence when he placed second on “So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In 2014, he joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a co-host, along with serving as a judge on “SYTYCD”.