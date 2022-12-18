Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly is a friend to all creatures.

On Friday, the 32-year-old musician shared a video on Instagram of himself hanging out with some very unexpected animals: leeches.

The clip showed several leeches slithering on his torso, right around his bellybutton.

“My best friends,” he wrote in a caption.

While having leeches on his navel might seem strange, the practice dates back millennia, to ancient Egypt, and is believed to remove toxins from the liver and improve blood flow in the body.

Of course, Kelly is no stranger to drinking blood, as his fiancé Megan Fox revealed on Instagram earlier this year, when the couple announced their engagement.

“I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she wrote.

Speaking with Glamour in April, Fox explained, “So, I guess to ‘drink’ each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones’, drinking each other’s blood.”

She added, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”