Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

A third “Mamma Mia!” movie is a very real possibility.

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Ol Parker, who helmed the 2018 sequel “Here We Go Again”, teased the likelihood of the series becoming a trilogy.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Jokes That A Third ‘Mamma Mia!’ Could Be In The Works

“Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say,” Parker said. “The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount, too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”

Craymer herself has indicated in the post she wants to get going on a third film telling The Daily Mail in 2020, “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

She added at the time, “I think one day there will be another film because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

READ MORE: Christine Baranski Says She’s Up For Another ‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel

Even the stars have voiced their interested in returning for a third film, including Amanda Seyfried.

“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeatbecause we want to hang out with each other,” Seyfried told Collider in 2020. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?”

Christine Baraknsi also spoke about the possibility in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

“If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun, and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don’t think anybody would give you an argument,” Baranski said.