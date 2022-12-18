Jacy Nittolo is celebrating Ray Liotta on his birthday.

The late actor, who passed away in May, would have turned 68 on Dec. 18, and his fiancée took to Instagram to mark the occasion and remember Liotta.

Along with a slideshow set to The Beatles’ “In My Life”, Nittolo shared the quote, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

“Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever,

especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself,” she added. “Today we celebrate you.”

Many people shared their love for Liotta in the comments, including Kelly Rizzo, who lost her husband, Bob Saget, in January.

“Truer words have never been spoken. So he’ll indeed live forever. Happy Birthday, Ray,” Rizzo wrote.

In a post for Thanksgiving this year, Nittolo opened up about living without her fiancé.

“I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him,” she wrote, adding at the end, “Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful.”

Liotta and Nittolo went public with the romance in early 2020, and got engaged in December of that year.