Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have split after three months of dating.

The pair are still friends, with Siwa confirming the breakup in a TikTok clip.

Content creator Cyrus shared a montage of snippets from her recent Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, with Siwa saying after winning a prize in the arcade: “This is my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

According to TooFab, Cyrus then responded to a social media user who questioned why they’d called it quits.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she replied in the comments section. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

Siwa and Cyrus confirmed they were dating back in September.

The “Dance Moms” alum posted a TikTok clip showing the pair in a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth, smiling for the camera and sharing a kiss.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Hilariously Claps Back After Being Trolled For Taking New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese

The star captioned the post, “Happiest girl.”

In October, Siwa also shared an array of snaps, including one of a sign that read “JoJo Be My GF?”