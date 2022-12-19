“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a true blockbuster.

The long-anticipated sequel debuted in theatres around the world over the weekend, after preview screenings on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing in a whopping $435 million globally.

READ MORE: Review: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is A Big Screen Blast

It was the second-largest worldwide opening of the year, just behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which brought in a $42 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo.

In North America, the film earned $134 million, which was below many expectations, and its global earnings were also set back by COVID fears in China, where the Zero-COVID policy was recently scrapped. The film made $57 million in China.

And while the take wasn’t enough for the “Avatar” sequel to best “Doctor Strange”, its steadiness over the weekend, dropping as little as 16 per cent from Friday to Saturday in North America (“Top Gun: Maverick” dropped 27 per cent, while “Doctor Strange” fell 39 per cent), indicates the film’s likely strength moving forward.

READ MORE: James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Uses ‘The Best’ Visual Effects, Can’t Compare To Marvel Films

“The Way of Water” is also facing little in the way of competition at the box office over the next few weeks, and in its opening weekend, the rest of the box office added up to just $18 million.

The original “Avatar” debuted to just over $77 million in North America in 2009, but its strong hold over weeks at the box office quickly saw it breaking records, going on to become the most successful film of all time around the world. After re-releases, the film has earned over $2.7 billion.