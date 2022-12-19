That Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie kiss continues to hit headlines.

Earlier this month, Robbie revealed that she’d gone in for an unscripted smooch with the actor while they were filming their new movie “Babylon”.

While chatting to “The Project”, Pitt mirrored what Robbie previously said, insisting of the kiss: “No [it wasn’t in the script]. I had asked for it, if we could write that in.”

He laughed, “I didn’t know when I was ever going to get a chance to do this again.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Sets The Record Straight About ‘Babylon’ Kiss With Margot Robbie (Exclusive)

Robbie then said of her character Nellie LaRoy, “I might add too that Nellie kisses probably 15 people in this movie,” as Pitt joked she probably had a few sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) as well.

Robbie responded, “Nellie’s rippled, poor Nellie,” but insisted, “She’s my all time favourite.”

Pitt, who plays Jack Conrad in the flick, added that the character was one of his favourites as well.

READ MORE: In ‘Babylon’ Trailer, Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt Reveal The Dark Side Of Hollywood

Robbie previously told E! News of the smooch, “That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’”

Adding that the kiss “was just great,” Robbie said that she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to let it happen.

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she recalled. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

Robbie continued, “He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”