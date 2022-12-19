“It all comes down to one thing: the audience.”

On Monday, Paramount Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes preview of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, giving fans a look at how Tom Cruise did the movie’s biggest stunt.

For a scene in the film, the actor rides a motorcycle off a massive cliff before jumping off and pulling a parachute to land safely.

The nearly 10-minute video shows in detail how the stunt was accomplished, from jumping out of a plane 500 times to practice, to multiple attempts at the motorcycle jump, to the construction of a massive ramp over a cliff and using advanced technology to predict Cruise’s trajectory to get just the right shot.

“The only things you really have to avoid while doing a stunt like this is serious injury, or death,” says one member of the crew.

Another adds, “It’s pretty much the biggest stunt in cinema history.”

Fans will get to see the stunt completed and on the big screen when “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 14, 2023, with “Part Two” following on June 28, 2024.