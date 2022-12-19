Prince William will be “livid” about Prince Harry including bits of their mother Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 Panorama interview in the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary, a royal expert has said.

Katie Nicholl, who wrote The New Royals, told OK!: “He’ll be livid. William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother’s own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William.

“It’s quite antagonistic and it’s not right. I think the way Harry has monopolized Diana’s narrative as his own must be very hurtful for William too.

“Diana was their mother, it was their story and loss and their story to share, not to be monopolized by Harry and Meghan.”

File photo dated 20/11/1995 of Diana, Princess of Wales during her Panorama interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC. Credit: CP Images

READ MORE: Netflix Reportedly Ignores Prince William’s Pleas Not To Recreate Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview On ‘The Crown’

Comparing his and Meghan’s issues with media attention to Diana’s, Harry told the camera in the bombshell doc: “I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview. But, at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Want Sit-Down With Royal Family And Apology

William had said in a statement of the Panorama interview last May: “It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

“It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others.”