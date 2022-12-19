Click to share this via email

Police caught an alleged serial burglar in the act at Robert De Niro’s home.

According to The New York Post, 30-year-old Shanice Aviles entered the Upper East Side townhouse Monday night at around 2:30 a.m., but police already had their eye on her.

Aviles is a “known burglar,” a police official told the outlet, noting that she has more than 25 arrests on her record.

That night, she been spotted attempting to get into local commercial buildings before ending up at De Niro’s rented home.

Police found her rifling through the actor’s possessions on the second floor of the house, including fumbling with his iPad.

“She was stealing Christmas presents,” the police official alleged.

While De Niro was at home with his daughter, they were in a bedroom on the upstairs level and were reportedly unaware of the situation.

Charges against Aviles are currently pending.

Representatives for the actor told the Post, “We are not making any statements at this time about the robbery at the temporary rental home of Robert De Niro.”