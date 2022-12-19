What seemed like an ordinary Friday evening commute turned into a raucous Toronto Raptors rally for several GO Train riders thanks to the team’s No. 1 stan.

Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia ambushed GO’s Lakeshore West train as part of an “immersive” activation by The Bay to promote their second apparel collaboration with the team, which dropped last month.

The takeover began at Toronto’s Clarkson Station, where the evening’s emcee, ET Canada’s own Jedson Tavernier, announced to passengers that they were now aboard the most lit Raptors pre-game party in town, as free swag and snacks were handed out.

ET Canada’s Jedson Tavernier greets Raptors fans on the GO Train. — Photo: David Pike/The Bay

As the train made its way along the GTA-wide route, festivities on the ride included a mini basketball game, giveaways, and a live DJ. At Exhibition Station, an ever-bombastic Bhatia finally hopped on board, hyping up many delighted onlookers. The Superfan grabbed the mic to rile up passengers for the Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets that evening, and lead a rapid-fire trivia game for a chance to win anything from tickets to the Raptors’ home game that Sunday to a $200 gift card.

The energy didn’t let up there, as Bhatia and Tavernier — equipped with a megaphone — led a parade from the Union Station platform all the way to Jurassic Park, where a drum line propelled a lively dance party outside Scotiabank Arena.

The B Credit: David Pike/The Bay (CNW Group/The Bay) — Photo: David Pike/The Bay

After all that, Bhatia still made it to his courtside seat to catch the Raptors game on time. He hasn’t missed a matchup in 25 years, and he certainly wasn’t going to make an exception tonight.

The game’s outcome wasn’t quite ideal — Kyrie Irving’s impossibly smooth buzzer beater led the Nets to a 119-116 victory over the Raptors. Nonetheless, the evening still felt like a W, thanks to Bhatia’s boundless love for his team and city — and the most excitement a GO Train car has seen since “Train 48″.