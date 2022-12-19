Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber is showing off her Canadian Football League fandom.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old model was spotted out with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, where they took part in a pilates class.

Justin wore a light blue pullover hoodie with a yellow smiley face on it, paired with baggy jeans and white sneakers.

Photo: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hailey, meanwhile, repped the Toronto Argonauts football team with her oversized, blue and white striped sweatshirt, and gray short-shorts giving her a no-pants look.

The couple have been spotted regularly around L.A. in recent weeks. Justin is currently resting up after cancelling his planned Justice World Tour in February due to health issues.

His recovery is expected to last until at least March of 2023.

Hailey has also faced her own health issues recently, revealing on Instagram last month that she had “a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.”

She said at the time, “It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly related and understand. We got this.”