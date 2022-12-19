Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Hiltons know how to throw a party.

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snaps from her mom Kathy’s star-studded holiday party.

The businesswoman was joined by celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, her husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky, for the bash.

Paris posted the pics, alongside the caption: “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰

“Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favorite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨”

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Teases New Music, Says An ‘Iconic Song’ Is Coming Soon

As per usual, Paris dressed to impress for the festive evening, donning a red lace dress and glittering silver shoes.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Celebrates Britney Spears’ Birthday With ‘Magical Memories’ From Their Friendship

Paris’ longtime friend Kim Kardashian opted for a more casual look, wearing a pair of high-waisted leather pants and a crop top. The look did feature some glitter, though.

Paris’ shots showed her behind the DJ booth, posing with their stunning white Christmas tree, and more.

It seems like all the guests had a great time, with Kris Jenner gushing in the comments: “Yes she does!!!!! 😍❤️🎄🥂🙏🥳❤️😍🎄” referencing Kathy’s “iconic” events.

Vas J Morgan added, “❤️❤️❤️ thank you for a wonderful evening”