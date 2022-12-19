Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021

“Emily in Paris” is taking their fashion to the next level.

The popular Netflix show is known for having extravagant fashion, but season 3 of the show is taking its haute couture fashion into the secondhand market.

William Abadie, who plays Antoine, teased a new slate of designs for the viewers from an unexpected place.

“We all spent quite a bit of time in those dressing rooms and [costume designer Marylin Fitoussi] made a point to include new designers this season,” he explained to Page Six. “[It’s] a sign of the times to take the high-end designers, the new designers and also go to the thrift shop and bring in antiques and vintage pieces. It helps elevate [the show] and bring diversity in the fashion.”

Fellow cast member Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily’s coworker Julien, also lavished praise on their brilliant costume designer.

“She just understands every character and how to bring them to life through wardrobe,” he explained. “These characters are all so different from one another and she understands all those little worlds.”

Fitoussi does her part in bringing the titular character to life through her new wardrobe for season 3 teased Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie.

“I would see Lily come to set … it takes your breath away for a second,” he said. “Everything is bigger, better and bolder [this season].”

The new wardrobe couldn’t come at a better time either as Emily finds herself at a crossroads, having to choose between est friend’s boyfriend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and her language class partner, Alfie.

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” airs on Dec. 21.