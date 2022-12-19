The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are showing what it takes to be a leader.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their next documentary series for Netflix, “Live to Lead”, which shines a light on the leaders and activists making a difference.

“This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” Harry says in the trailer.

Meghan adds, “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Photo: Netflix

The trailer opens with an interview with the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and also features interviews with climate activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and South African Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs.

“Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity. Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change,” the official description reads.

“Live to Lead” premieres on Dec. 31.