Johnny Depp is taking the next step forward after settling his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Monday, shortly after Heard announced that she and her ex had reached a settlement, Depp, 59, shared that he will be donating her $1 million settlement payment to a number of different charities.

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light,” the actor’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, wrote in a statement.

“The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favour against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” the attorneys continued. “The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”

A source close to Depp also told People that the actor only “wanted the truth” out of his weeks-long court case against Heard that took place earlier this year.

Speaking of Heard, the insider noted that “part of the point of appealing it was both the financial reasons [and] to ensure there wasn’t a judgment in place against her — that has significant ramifications.”

“This judgment is never going away,” the source continued, adding that Depp “has always said he wasn’t looking to destroy her. He said it wasn’t about money, and it’s not! He just wanted the truth.”

News of Depp’s donation plan come after he reprised his popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” character, Capt. Jack Sparrow, to create a set of personal videos in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for an 11-year-old boy named Kori who is a “massive” fan of the franchise character.

Depp was recently contacted by the foundation with “a timely ask” to get in contact with the young boy who is currently in palliative care, according to a People insider. Kori even has his own pirate-themed YouTube channel called “Kraken The Box.”

Earlier today, Heard had released a statement on Instagram stating that she had made “a very difficult decision to settle” the case, a few weeks after she appealed the defamation verdict.