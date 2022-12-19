Click to share this via email

Jennifer Coolidge is giving her approval to “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedy sketch show featured a skit with Chloe Fineman parodying the actress during its Christmas episode.

The skit was titled “Jennifer Coolidge is Impressed by Christmas Stuff” and, as described, sees Fineman in “The White Lotus” star’s signature blonde hair reacting to Christmas stuff.

“Hi, I’m Jennifer Coolidge. I love Christmas,” she said. “Oh look at this. A big sock full of gifts. You know the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot.”

Coolidge reacted to the impersonation on her Instagram, delighted at the portrayal.

Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live,” she wrote, “and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!”

Fineman saw her reaction and was grateful for her praise, writing in the comments, “Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all ❤️❤️❤️”.

The parody comes after the season 2 finale of “The White Lotus” just aired.