Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”, the Duke of Sussex is set to disclose even more shocking revelations in his upcoming memoir Spare, which is about three weeks away from hitting bookshelves.

To promote his tell-all book, Harry will embark on a big media tour, which includes a scheduled interview with veteran CNN journalist, Anderson Cooper, on January 8.

The Mirror reports that “There are fears Harry will use the CNN interview to take aim at the royals and give viewers a preview of some of the more dramatic claims that are to come in the book.”

The outlet notes that the interview is set to broadcast on CBS’ “60 Minutes”, which Cooper also appears on.

“Mr. Cooper has won Harry’s trust,” an insider told The Daily Mail . “This would be a coup for Mr. Cooper, and it fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a primetime Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision makers watch.”

Like Harry, Cooper is an advocate of mental health and has openly discussed losing his brother Carter to suicide. According to The Mirror, Cooper also has an experience covering the war in Afghanistan, where Harry previously completed two tours with the British Army.

Spare hits shelves on January 10.