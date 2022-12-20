Justin Bieber is slamming H&M. The 28-year-old superstar took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to call out the fast-fashion retailer for allegedly selling a merchandise collection featuring his name and likeness without his approval.

“I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote Monday. “SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DON’T BUY IT,” he added, telling fans not to buy any of H&M’s Bieber-clad pieces.

While the only item from the collection that still appears available for purchase on H&M’s U.S. website is a canvas tote bag printed with photos of the “Sorry” singer, Bieber fans have been sharing photos on Twitter of previously listed items, including sweatshirts the read “World Tour” and a phone case featuring lyrics from his song “Ghost”.

Fans also urged H&M remove all items featuring Bieber, taking to the retailer’s Instagram account to further call out the allegedly unapproved products.

In a statement to Page Six, H&M maintained that they followed “proper approval procedures” in releasing the Bieber merch.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a rep for the retailer told the outlet.

Bieber, meanwhile, has his own set of merch for sale on his official website, including hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirts that feature his image and references to lyrics from his latest album Justice.

