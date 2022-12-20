Sharon Osbourne is home and recovering after a recent medical scare.

ET confirmed over the weekend that the TV personality, 70, had been hospitalized Friday night in Ventura County, California.

Santa Paula Chief of Police Don Aguilar revealed Osbourne was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

TMZ, which first broke the news, reported she was at the hotel filming an unnamed show.

On Monday, Osbourne assured fans she was doing ok, posting a photo of her husky Elvis posing in front of a Christmas tree.

She captioned the shot: “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰”

Osbourne was inundated with well-wishes, with “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba being among those commenting: “Thank goodness! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼”

Amanda Kloots added, “Oh thank God ❤️”

Details about Osbourne’s condition and the nature of the emergency have remained vague, but her son Jack took to his Instagram Story to set a few things straight.

“Ok here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE of @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha,” he wrote.

He continued, “Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”