Master P’s son Romeo Miller is not holding back when sharing his opinions about his father online amid the pair’s public feud.

Master P took to Instagram last week to pay tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his death at age 40.

The rapper, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., wrote, “These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next!” the Daily Mail reported.

“He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th. Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

READ MORE: Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Master P lost his daughter Tytyana, 29, in May from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

His son Romeo, 33, took to his Instagram Story to criticize his father for commenting on tWitch’s death.

Romeo said in a since-deleted post, “Today was a boiling point. I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man who passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed,” the Mail claimed.

Master P responded with a message that included, “This is heartbreaking, you just exposed that this is REALLY ABOUT MONEY. I watched other celebrities go through this. I’m not playing into this anymore. GOD knows the Truth. I’M AT PEACE. I worked hard to get my family out the ghetto.

“Every time I fell off I got up and went to work, I didn’t blame anyone for my failures. You started this social media rant,” he told his son, calling him “entitled” and “spoiled.”

READ MORE: Master P Shares ‘Overwhelming Grief’ At Death Of 29-Year-Old Daughter Tytyana

The record exec also insisted, “Everybody deals with death in different ways. I get it, I’m just an ATM for this family.”

He then said “mental illness is real” and that “social media is not the place for healing,” accusing “this new generation kids” of “blaming their parents for everything.”

Romeo also accused his father of never paying his earnings from the family “Rap Snacks” brand, TMZ reported. He stated he’d “promoted a company for free for 15+ years based on the word of my pops.”

He said in a since-deleted post, “Only addressing this here because my father is trying to gaslight and break me instead of taking accountability of his mistakes/greed, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“My stand isn’t about money, it’s about the perception of money. My father knows that I’ve made the most earnings over the past 10 yrs and played my part quietly as always so he could shine.

“In time the truth will prevail and I believe when my father truly leans on only God and not image and money, he will be the richest man in the world if that’s what his heart desires.”