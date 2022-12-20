Lamar Odom is opening up about his addiction in a new trailer for “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians”.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player tells host Harvey Levin in the clip, “Drugs, that was my girlfriend. I had a wife … and cocaine.”

Odom, who was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, insists he “had” to tell his wife at the time about his drug abuse for at least “part” of their marriage because he couldn’t “hide that forever.”

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s**t,” Odom admits in the teaser shared by Page Six.

“The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Despite their eventual split, Kardashian helped Odom recover after he nearly died from a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. They finalized their divorce a year later.

In 2017, the Kardashians previously spoke about how devastated they were after wrongly being told Odom had passed away: