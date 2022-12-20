The Bank of England have unveiled the first U.K. banknotes featuring King Charles III following the Queen’s death on September 8.

The Royal Family posted images of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes on Instagram on Tuesday.

They added the caption, “Today, The Bank of England has unveiled designs for new bank notes featuring His Majesty The King. They are expected to enter circulation in the UK by mid-2024.

“Although the Monarch’s likeness has appeared on coins since the eighth century, bank notes are a much more recent invention.

“The British Sovereign has only been featured on British bank notes since 1960, making His Majesty just the second Monarch – and the first King – to appear on currency in this way.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was the first, with the notes being revealed eight years after she succeeded to the Throne in 1952.

According to the BBC, existing notes with the Queen on them will still be accepted in shops, along with any coins.

The Bank of England confirmed that, “following guidance from the Royal household, the new notes would only be printed to replace worn notes or to meet increased demand, in order to minimize the environmental and financial impact of the change,” the BBC added.

50p coins featuring Charles’ image have already entered circulation via post offices across the U.K.