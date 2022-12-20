JoJo Siwa’s ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus insisted the pair are “still friends” and that their romance was “very real” following Siwa’s cryptic social media video.

The “Dance Moms” alum’s mother Jessalyn shared a clip of her daughter on her Instagram Story, showing her saying: “I got used for views and for clout. And I got tricked into being told that I was loved.”

She added, “And I got f**king played.”

However, Cyrus has since told E! News in a statement: “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends.

“The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

“I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” the content creator continued. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

The pair, who confirmed they were in a relationship in September, recently split after around three months of dating.

The breakup was revealed as Cyrus shared a montage of snippets from her recent Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, with Siwa saying after winning a prize in the arcade: “This is my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

According to TooFab, Cyrus then responded to a social media user who questioned why they’d called it quits.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she replied in the comments section. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”