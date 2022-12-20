Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner doesn’t do anything by halves.

The beauty mogul has completely covered the outside of her $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles in glittering yellow lights for the holidays.

The decorations were revealed in a clip shared by the TikTok account Celebrity Front Yards.

Fans joked about the cost of living crisis in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Imagine the electricity bill..”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Inside The Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party

A different social media user added, “😯 and I worry about my $400 electric bill”

A third said, “Must be quite an electric bill 😂😂😂💕” while a fourth similarly added: “Meanwhile all I can think about is the electric bill.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Claps Back At TikTok User Accusing Her Of Brushing Off Balenciaga Campaign Scandal

Another posted, “Spill the electricity bills…. after christmas please😳😳” as a further person insisted, “It looks like a mall.”

Jenner went all out in terms of her Christmas tree, as well, surprising fans with how huge it was as she revealed it on Instagram at the end of last month.