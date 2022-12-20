Pusha T and Kanye West are no longer on speaking terms.

In a new interview with XXL, the rapper and president of West’s label G.O.O.D. Music, said that he has cut ties with the company and its founder.

Asked about West’s recent appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars network, in which he reiterated his anti-semitic views, Pusha said, “It’s beyond [wild] and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period.”

Pusha confirmed that the split between them has meant he is no longer involved with the music label.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it,” he said. “I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Asked if he’d spoken to West since publicly expressing disappointment with his friend’s recent statements last month, Pusha said, “No.”

Pusha did share what he and West spoke about the last time they were in touch.

“I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me,” he said. “And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.'”

He added, “We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”