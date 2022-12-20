A No Doubt reunion isn’t out of the question.

In a new interview The Wall Street Journal, Gwen Stefani indicated that she would be open to getting together again with bandmates Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont.

Asked what the odds are of the band reuniting, she said, “What are the odds of anything? I was just on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. She was one of my favourite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.”

She continued, “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

No Doubt have mostly been on hiatus since 2013, though in they did perform at a number of music festivals in 2015.

In 2016, Stefani told Rolling Stone, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony [Kanal] and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make.”

She added at the time, “I was really drained and burned out when we recorded that album [2012’s Push and Shove]. And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music. There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”