“The Terminator” may be back.

During his appearance on the “Smartless” podcast, director James Cameron revealed he had some ideas regarding a reboot of the franchise.

“If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy,” he explained.

Cameron was responsible for the script and direction of the original franchise, which first came out in 1984, as well as the script for 2019’s “Dark Fate”, directed by Tim Miller, which was meant to revive the franchise. It reunited original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator.

While the director said he was “reasonably happy” with how it turned out during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” press tour, via Indiewire, he also admitted the appearance of the original stars undermined the film.

“I think the movie could have survived having Linda in it,” Cameron said. “I think it could have survived having Arnold in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she’s 60-something, he’s 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn’t your ‘Terminator’ movie, it wasn’t even your dad’s ‘Terminator’ movie, it was your granddad’s ‘Terminator’ movie. And we didn’t see that.”

Despite the film’s reception, he was still proud of his work.

“We loved it, we thought it was cool,” he added.