Lily Allen is defending stars who have benefited from nepotism.

On Monday, the British singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on a big New York Magazine cover story about “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry.

Allen, the daughter of film producer Alison Owen and TV presenter Keith Allen, said that people should be more worried nepo babies in legal firms, banking and politics, saying they “real world consequences and robbing people of opprtunity.”

After receiving some amount of backlash for her comment, Allen returned the next day with a thread adding more nuance to her thoughts about nepotism.

She explained that, “In my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connected to my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had quite a fraught relationship with some of my family members so it felt difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time.”

Allen added, “But we all know it’s more complicated than that.”

“I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though,” Allen said, “there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly.”

She then joked about being “chief nepo defender.”

Along with having parents in the entertainment industry, Allen is also niece of film director Kevin Allen and her brother is “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen.