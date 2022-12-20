Lily Allen is defending stars who have benefited from nepotism.

On Monday, the British singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on a big New York Magazine cover story about “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry.

Allen, the daughter of film producer Alison Owen and TV presenter Keith Allen, said that people should be more worried nepo babies in legal firms, banking and politics, saying they “real world consequences and robbing people of opprtunity.”

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

After receiving some amount of backlash for her comment, Allen returned the next day with a thread adding more nuance to her thoughts about nepotism.

I mention my age because I haven’t always been able to have that conversation, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

She explained that, “In my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connected to my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had quite a fraught relationship with some of my family members so it felt difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time.”

Allen added, “But we all know it’s more complicated than that.”

It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

“I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though,” Allen said, “there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly.”

I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine.I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

She then joked about being “chief nepo defender.”

Anyway, enough internets for today, I am abandoning my post as chief nepo baby defender. Have a wonderful rest of your day. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

Along with having parents in the entertainment industry, Allen is also niece of film director Kevin Allen and her brother is “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen.