Trey Songz has turned himself over to the authorities.

TMZ reports the singer was charged with assault at the end of November after claims he attacked a woman in a New York bathroom. The woman was said to have been hospitalized from her injuries, and a second victim may have been involved as well.

After being booked on the charges, they report Songz was released.

His attorney maintains his innocence.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Mitchell Schuster told the outlet. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

The assault case is the second time the R&B artist has been in legal trouble this year, after being involved with a civil rape case earlier in November. Complex reports it was dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.