Chrissy Teigen is sharing an update on her pregnancy journey.

The star is spending her winter away from the cold by taking a trip to the beach.

She shared a scenic snap from her trip to Instagram with the caption: “‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u”.

She stands in the photo, leaning against the deck of a pool overlooking the ocean and mountains while in a bikini. Her stomach is on full display as she seems to be eagerly awaiting a new addition to her family with John Legend.

Teigen is already mother to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles whom she shares with legend.

The snap comes after the pair recently celebrated her birthday at the White House at the beginning of the month.