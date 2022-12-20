This intimacy coordinator isn’t happy with Millie Bobby Brown.

In a promo video for “Enola Holmes 2” released last month, the actress talked about her on-screen kiss with co-star Louis Partridge.

“Right on the rehearsal I grabbed his face and kissed him and he was like…” she said, doing an impression of his shocked face.

She continued, talking about her character, “It was so cute really seeing her take the lead. And also seeing a girl just make the first move is just really exciting.”

But Brown’s description of that kiss got the attention of TikToker Jessica Steinrock, an intimacy coordinator who has worked on shows like ‘Yellowjackets”, “Winning Time”, who shares tips of the trade and explains how popular sex scenes were accomplished.

In a video about Brown’s story, Steinrock criticized the actress, explaining that actors shouldn’t be “surprising” each other during intimate scenes.

“Ooh no, I love Millie Bobby Brown but this is not the cute story you think it is,“ she said. ”I’m sure she and her scene partner have a lot of rapport built up and a great amount of trust, but we should never be surprising anyone during a fight or intimate scene ever.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, this basically means she didn’t ask consent to kiss him. And when your scene partner reacts in surprise after you’ve kissed them that means the communication didn’t happen the way it really needs to.”

Steinrock added, “Little things like this can escalate over time, and frankly she has more power in that situation than he does because she’s a really well-known star. When we do spicy scenes, we love keeping light, having fun, but consent is mandatory.”

Finally, she said, “For the record, I loved Enola Holmes 2, but next time we have to ask consent.”