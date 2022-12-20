The boys of BTS are coming to the big screen.

On Tuesday, the K-pop band revealed that they will be releasing the concert film “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” in theatres on Feb. 1, 2023.

The film will give fans a front-row view of their concert at Busan’s World Expo, which drew a crowd of 50,000 people in October.

According to Variety, the concert has been “re-edited and remixed” for the theatrical event, and will give a “whole new view” of the show through close-ups and more.

The concert in Busan was held in support of the Korean city’s big to host the 2030 World Expo.

Songs on the setlist included hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Idol”, along with “Run BTS” from June’s Proof album.

The film will be the fifth released by the boy band, who also put out “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing”, “Break the Silence: The Movie”, “Bring the Soul: The Movie” and “Burn the Stage: The Movie”.

The Busan concert was also the band’s last for a while, as band members fulfill their mandatory military service.