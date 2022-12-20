Edie Falco may be more surprised than most at how successful “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been.

The former “Sopranos” star appears in the new James Cameron blockbuster, playing a human general, but as she explained on “The View”, she thought it had already come out and flopped.

“The second ‘Avatar’, the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Falco said on the show last week. “And I’m busy and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well. It happens.'”

She added, “And then somebody recently said, ‘Avatar is coming out.’ I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet? I haven’t seen the new one, so I’m excited.'”

Falso also joked, “I will never work again because I said that.”

The actress did reveal she was a bit disappointed to be playing a human character in the film.

“Well, I wanted to be blue,” she explained. “I was excited–I was going to be blue and very tall…I didn’t get either of those things. But I did get that exoskeleton, that was pretty cool. That was pretty darn cool, I have to say.”

Meanwhile, the film opened this past weekend, bringing in a whopping $435 million worldwide, so any concerns concerns about it flopping can be put to rest.