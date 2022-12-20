Another season of “Mare of Easttown” is still up in the air.

This week, Kate Winslet appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast and was asked about whether fans can expect a season 2 of her HBO hit “Mare of Easttown”.

“I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet said. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.”

Among the many issues standing in the way is trying to find a way to continue the story Philly detective Mare Sheehan in a worthwhile way.

“How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now,” she said. “The question is, do you quit while you’re ahead? Do you hold your head high and say, ‘Look at what we did, I’m so proud of that,’ and just walk away? Or do we go for it again?”

Mare wasn’t an easy character to play, either, Winslet said: “It was a lot for me to play that character. I’m not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that.”

Last year, series creator Brad Ingelsby left the door open for a second season in an interview with TV Line.

“If we can crack a story that is as great [as season one] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it,” he said. “I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”